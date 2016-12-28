Phila
|N/a
|N/A
|N/A
|NASDAQ
|5383.12
|-48.97
|S&P 500
|2238.83
|-10.43
|Apple Inc.
|115.82
|-0.91
|Bank Of America Corporation Com
|22.10
|+0.10
|Alphabet Inc.
|771.82
|-10.97
|At&t Inc.
|42.53
|-0.13
|Ford Motor Company Common Stock
|12.13
|-0.10
|N/a
|N/A
|N/A
|NASDAQ
|5383.12
|-48.97
|S&P 500
|2238.83
|-10.43
|Apple Inc.
|115.82
|-0.91
|Bank Of America Corporation Com
|22.10
|+0.10
|Alphabet Inc.
|771.82
|-10.97
|At&t Inc.
|42.53
|-0.13
|Ford Motor Company Common Stock
|12.13
|-0.10
Lucie: Greetings from Ohio! I'm bored at work so I decided to check out you...
designer: This is comment....
Alfonso Garrido: Ten important and good reasons to vote for Bernie Sanders, in the rema...