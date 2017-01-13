Phila
|N/a
|N/A
|N/A
|NASDAQ
|5574.12
|+26.63
|S&P 500
|2274.64
|+4.20
|Mcdonald's Corporation Common S
|121.50
|-0.60
|Alphabet Inc.
|807.88
|+0.00
|Microsoft Corporation
|62.70
|+0.00
|Bank Of America Corporation Com
|23.01
|+0.09
|At&t Inc.
|40.96
|-0.05
|N/a
|N/A
|N/A
|NASDAQ
|5574.12
|+26.63
|S&P 500
|2274.64
|+4.20
|Mcdonald's Corporation Common S
|121.50
|-0.60
|Alphabet Inc.
|807.88
|+0.00
|Microsoft Corporation
|62.70
|+0.00
|Bank Of America Corporation Com
|23.01
|+0.09
|At&t Inc.
|40.96
|-0.05
Lucie: Greetings from Ohio! I'm bored at work so I decided to check out you...
designer: This is comment....
Alfonso Garrido: Ten important and good reasons to vote for Bernie Sanders, in the rema...