By ShareAmerica

Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is committed to rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship to achieve more fair and reciprocal trade. On March 22, President Trump directed his administration to take actions to address China’s forced technology transfers, discriminatory licensing restrictions, state-directed acquisition of U.S. sensitive technology, and hacking of U.S. commercial networks.

In response to China’s forced technology transfers, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published for public comment a proposed list of Chinese goods imports that may be subject to an additional 25 percent tariff. The proposed list, which contains products that unfairly benefit from China’s industrial policies, is subject to a final determination after a public comment process. It has an estimated trade value of $50 billion.

China has chosen to respond thus far with threats to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. exports, causing further harm to American workers, farmers and businesses — on top of the harm China’s unfair trade policies have already caused. Under the circumstances caused by China, the president on April 5 instructed USTR to determine whether an additional $100 billion in tariffs would be appropriate.

The administration estimates China’s unfair technology transfer practices cost the U.S. economy at least $50 billion per year.

The president based his directive on the findings of an extensive “Section 301” investigation by the U.S. trade representative. He had ordered this investigation in August 2017.

What is a Section 301 investigation?

As part of the Trade Act of 1974, Section 301 gives the U.S. trade representative authority to investigate and, with the president’s direction, respond to another country’s unfair trade practices. This Section 301 investigation included a thorough analysis of evidence, public hearings, consultation with private sector advisory committees, and input from academics, trade associations and U.S. workers.

What led President Trump to initiate the Section 301 investigation?