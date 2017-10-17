Enjoy the Majesty of Fall: 10 Free Autumn Classics Trees or Five Crapemyrtle

The Arbor Day Foundation will brighten up your fall by offering 10 free autumn classics trees or five free Crapemyrtle when you join the organization in October.

The free trees are part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation’s Trees for America campaign, a program dedicated to environmental stewardship through the planting of trees.

Everyone who joins the Arbor Day Foundation in October will receive five free crapemyrtle trees or 10 free autumn classics selected for your area. The 10 autumn classics include: two sugar maples, two red maples, and one each of scarlet oak, sweetgum, northern red oak, silver maple, white flowering dogwood, and Washington hawthorn.

“Members will especially enjoy these trees during the autumn months because they’ll add abundant, vibrant color to any yard or landscape for years to come,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge. Planting instructions will be enclosed with each shipment of trees.

To receive your free trees, send a $10 membership contribution with your tree selection to Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, by October 31, 2017, or join online atarborday.org/october.