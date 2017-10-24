Americans Adopt Day of the Dead Traditions

By Lauren Monsen

One of Mexico’s most popular annual celebrations — known as Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead — is gaining a steady presence in many parts of the United States, thanks largely to the country’s Hispanic population.

The Day of the Dead calls for families to honor their deceased loved ones with graveside picnics and prayerful, all-night vigils. Tombstones and private altars are decorated with candles, marigolds, sugar-coated skulls and the favorite foods or possessions of the departed.

Drawing on pre-Columbian rituals, the holiday has gradually incorporated Roman Catholic themes. It overlaps with All Saints’ Day (November 1, honoring all saints known and unknown) and All Souls’ Day (November 2, marked by Catholics as a holy day and by other Christians as a day to pray for the souls of the dead).

In 2017, Americans will hold Day of the Dead events from October 31 to November 2, with festivals and parades adding color and energy to the commemorations.