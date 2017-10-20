Philly: New Home for Amazon

Mayor Kenney spoke at a gathering hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and thanked the diverse coalition that made the Philadelphia region’s bid for Amazon HQ2 possible.

In a little over a month, a large, varied group of Philadelphia-area residents and leaders rallied to support this bid, which showcases the region’s strong talent pool, strategic location, livability and room for growth. Over 200 leaders in the region’s business sector, including 76 from the start-up community, as well as more than 65 college and university presidents signed letters of support or provided testimonials. Nearly 30 representatives from the Philadelphia region’s arts, culture, culinary, athletic, academic, development and business sectors participated in the videos that were produced in conjunction with the bid. In addition to the Wharton pitch competition, 170 students also provided insight on talent attraction through an Amazon-related survey organized by Campus Philly. Philadelphia’s ethnic business associations, small businesses and CDCs all participated in weekly calls and shared their perspective on the city’s proposal. City Council signed a resolution encouraging Amazon to choose Philadelphia and the Governor and state representatives made a strong case for Pennsylvania as Amazon’s new home. In addition, elected leaders from each of the 11 counties across the Philadelphia region committed to supporting the site in Greater Philadelphia selected by Amazon regardless of where that site is specifically located.