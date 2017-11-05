More Than 20 Killed in Shooting at Texas Church

VOA News

Americans witnessed another mass shooting Sunday, with at least 20 dead and 24 hurt in a church in a small town in Texas. A newspaper report says a two-year old is among the wounded.

Worshipers were about half way through a service in at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 50 kilometers from San Antonio, when a man began to shoot people. Police say the unidentified gunman also died.

Ambulances and police rushed to the gruesome crime scene, and experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are joining the investigation. Sutherland Springs has a population of about 600 and is described as a “close-knit community.”

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs,” President Donald Trump tweeted.