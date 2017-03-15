5 Little-Known Facts About Melania Trump

By Mark Trainer

First lady Melania Trump is new to the White House, but is no stranger to the global stage. A former international model, the first lady has dedicated herself to several causes, such as fighting cyber bullying, that could shape her years in the White House. Here are five facts you may not know about President Trump’s wife.

The polyglot

Melania Trump speaks five languages. In addition to her native Slovenian, she also speaks English, French, Serbian and German.

Sister act

Among Trump’s closest confidantes is her older sister, Ines Knauss, an artist whom the first lady calls “an incredible woman and a friend.” As young women, the two sisters attended design school together in Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital. Knauss served as maid of honor at the Trumps’ 2005 wedding.

Second of a kind

Although the Constitution requires that the president be “a natural born Citizen” of the U.S., there is no such requirement for the first lady.

Trump is the second first lady who was not born in the United States. The first was Louisa Adams, the British-born wife of John Quincy Adams (president from 1825 to 1829). Trump was born in the town of Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia, now Slovenia.

Humanitarian volunteer

Trump was a goodwill ambassador for the American Red Cross from 2005 through 2009. The Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief in the U.S. and with partners across the world.

Tied for tallest

The average height of an American female is 5 feet 4 inches [162.5 centimeters], so it’s interesting to note that Trump is the latest entrant into a three-way tie for tallest first lady. At 5 feet 11 inches [180.3 centimeters], she joins Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Obama as tallest.