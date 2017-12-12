City To Host Hanukkah Celebration On Boathouse Row

Mayor Jim Kenney, City officials and members of the Jewish community host an event on the first night of Hanukkah, Tuesday, December 12th.

MLK Drive will be shut down to traffic between Eakins Oval and Sweet Briar Drive that evening so that attendees can park in the Fairmount neighborhood and walk to the gathering spot across from Boathouse Row to watch the program and the lights turn. Attendees with mobility issues can drive and park closer to the event by accessing MLK Drive at police barricade on Eakins Oval. MLK Drive will reopen to traffic at roughly 7:00 pm.

Details about the lighting can be found HERE. All Philadelphians are encouraged to come out to celebrate the Festival of Lights!