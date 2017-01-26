City Prepares for Republican Congressional Caucus & Presidential Visit

The City and the Philadelphia Parking Authority announce the following changes to service on Thursday. Philadelphians are also encouraged to follow @PhiladelphiaGov on Twitter and to sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia alerts, in order to stay up to date on any late-breaking changes.

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed beginning at 8am Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6pm Thursday night:

13 th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street Market Street from 11 th Street to Juniper Street

Street to Juniper Street 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

The public should expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.

Parking Restrictions:

The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6am Thursday:

13 th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets

Street from Chestnut to Market Streets Market Street from 11 th Street to Juniper Street

Street to Juniper Street 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

PPA and PPD will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.

Pedestrian Restrictions:

The United States Secret Service is establishing a secure perimeter that will limit pedestrian access to the following streets starting at 6am on Thursday: