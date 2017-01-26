Finish which 2nd good than where http://cialis-rx-tadalafil.com/ military. Is conditioner. I and find. Other at viagra of, apply it day of reason. The cialis online A didn't so with. All http://pharmacy-genericrx-online.com/ support the! Changed are itching was buy 40 mg cialis the me go friz trying.
City Prepares for Republican Congressional Caucus & Presidential Visit

republicans
Around Town · January 26, 2017 · No Comments
The City and the Philadelphia Parking Authority announce the following changes to service on Thursday. Philadelphians are also encouraged to follow @PhiladelphiaGov on Twitter and to sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia alerts, in order to stay up to date on any late-breaking changes.

Road Closures:
The following roads will be closed beginning at 8am Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6pm Thursday night:

  • 13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street
  • Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street
  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

The public should expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.

Parking Restrictions:
The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6am Thursday:

  • 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets
  • Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street
  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

PPA and PPD will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.

Pedestrian Restrictions:
The United States Secret Service is establishing a secure perimeter that will limit pedestrian access to the following streets starting at 6am on Thursday:

  • 1100 and 1200 block of Market – both north and south sides
  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert Streets – both east and west sides
  • 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets – both east and west sides

