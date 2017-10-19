Why Is It So Hard to Accept People Who May Believe Differently Than You?

K.d. Blogs

One word, ignorance. Why are we still living in a world that has had so many diverse leaders of all different race, religion and beliefs and yet, we as “the people” of the “land of the free,” are still being judged and crucified for our every thought, our every belief?

Why is it so hard to accept people who may believe or act differently than you? Is this really the reality that we want our children, the future of America, to think are acceptable behaviors? Granted, we cannot control everyone’s thoughts or actions, but we sure as hell as parents have the ability to control what our children are exposed to at home.

With all of the hatred and heartache happening in our world today, one would think that an epidemic like this would unite people to teach our youth that there are no “white, brown or black” people. That our religion or political party shouldn’t dictate how we are treated in this one life that we are given. We are all just people trying to make it in this world of opportunity and be the best that we can be for the people who look up to us the most, our children.

I witnessed an episode at the supermarket the day after the Las Vegas shooting occurred. The florist who had been making a bouquet for me got a call that very moment that her cousin was still missing and they couldn’t get a hold of her. She was in Las Vegas attending the event. After the florist hung up, she was naturally distraught and immediately my heart sunk and I just felt this need to hug her to offer some kind of support, after all, what spiel could I say to make it better? Nothing! Sometimes, a simple hug goes a long way. I then went to the register to pay for my bouquet and overheard customers in front of me, in the same line, having a conversation about the shooting. At first, I didn’t think anything of it. I mean, why would I? I’ve had my share of conversation about this heartbreaking massacre and these folks in front of me have that same right to discuss the issue, or any issue they choose. What I didn’t know, was that people are so, so cruel and heartless about something of this magnitude. To hear how the color of peoples skin played a role was enough for me to interject, which is something I would never normally do, but then the words “Democrat” and “Republican” were said. I couldn’t hold back any longer. I interjected politely and asked for these gentlemen to remember something very important. Among those who were killed, or shot and survived, or simply innocent victims who thankfully survived, all of these people are someone’s child, mother or father- you get my point. Then there are also the victims’ families! How DARE they even bring color or politics into this? Where is their decency? What ever happened to just being a good compassionate person? Luckily, my children were at home with my husband and weren’t subjected to this filth. Needless to say, the conversation ended and I couldn’t wait to just pay for my groceries and go home to my family.

We must guide our youth in a way that will be beneficial for them to create positive and healthy futures for themselves. A world where being “different” in any way, shape or form can be celebrated and respected instead of becoming a platform for negative judgment and behavior.

I for one, choose to celebrate and acknowledge the authenticity of each person that I come across. Of course, passing judgment is only natural, as we are human beings, but it’s how we choose to go about these opinions and judgments that set’s us all apart. Instead of adding to all of the hatred in this world, let’s try showing our children that being “different” or thinking “differently,” is what our country stands for. “One nation, under god, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

