Iconic LOVE Sculpture to be Temporarily Removed for Conservation

News · February 26, 2017 · No Comments
The City of Philadelphia’s Public Art Program will manage the removal and restoration of the iconic artist Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture (1976) before it is returned to its permanent home on John F. Kennedy Plaza, also affectionately known by Philadelphians as LOVE Park. The LOVE sculpture will return to its original home, JFK Plaza in Summer 2017.

After a year on view at Dilworth Park, the LOVE sculpture and pedestal will be removed from the park by George Young Rigging Company and the conservation team of Materials Conservation, LLC. Once it is moved off-site, the conservators will strip all of the paint from the sculpture and will apply an anticorrosion primer to the surface. The LOVE sculpture will then be repainted in its iconic red, blue and green paint, followed by the application of a clear protective coating. The sculpture will then be allowed to sit for several weeks to allow the coatings to dry and harden before being reinstalled in JFK Plaza.

“Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture was last refurbished in 1998 and is again in need of a full conservation treatment, said Margot Berg, Public Art Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. “As stewards of this beloved symbol of Philadelphia, we look forward to its return to public view at JFK Plaza, within sight of LOVE’s new companion piece by Indiana, AMOR, at Sister Cities Park.”

