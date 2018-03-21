To Make Philadelphia a No-Kill City

CCT Philly, PAWS & Pennsylvania SPCA create Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition, invite organizations to join effort to attain 100% safe placement of healthy and treatable pets in city of Brotherly Love

Animal

Animal

Welfare

animal

welfare

animal

welfare

animal

animal

In a united effort to make Philadelphia the state’s first no-kill city, and following in the footsteps of major metropolitan cities like Austin and Jacksonville, theCare and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly), The PhiladelphiaSociety (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) have joined forces to create the Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition.The coalition will operate with a mission to end to the killing of healthy, treatable and manageable cats and dogs in the City of Philadelphia, promote humane alternatives for community cats, and, ultimately, attaining 100% safe placement of healthy and treatable pets.In the innovative move, Philadelphia’s three leadingorganizations shepherded by Vincent Medley, Executive Director of ACCT Philly; Melissa Levy, Executive Director PAWS; and Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, will work collaboratively and enlist the help of a broad range ofservice providers and advocates to create a truly humane community.“We are proud to announce the formation of the Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition,” said Vincent Medley of ACCT Philly. “The only way to create a truly no-kill city, and an environment of compassion and care, is to work together and help each other, which will ultimately lead to saving the lives of countless animals in our city.”“It is our hope that through Philadelphia’s No-Kill Coalition, we can set forth an example for other cities facing similar struggles with theirpopulation,” said Julie Klim of PSPCA. “We have been working behind the scenes on this coalition for over a year now fine tuning the details, and we look forward to putting our plans into action to raise the live release rate of the city yet again this year and in the years to come.”“Through partnership and collaboration, we will make Philadelphia a city where no healthy or treatable pet dies in a shelter,” said Melissa Levy of PAWS. “We have made tremendous progress in recent years and must continue that momentum. Together, we will keep strengthening the safety net until every pet owner can get the help they need, and every savable homelessfinds a home.”To date, 12 organizations throughout the city and surrounding region have taken the pledge to work together and save animals’ lives in Philadelphia. Among these organizations is Citizens for A No-Kill Philadelphia (CNKP), who will play a large role in helping provide resources to keep pets in their homes. ACCT Philly will work in tandem with CNKP to increase the reach of CNKP’s Community Help Desk including hiring a paid employee, housed at ACCT Philly, to assist struggling pet owners and prevent shelter surrenders. This position was made possible by PetSmart Charities, which awarded a leadership grant to assist the Coalition in launching its preliminary initiatives.

Animal lifesaving in Philadelphia has improved dramatically in recent years: approximately 82% of cats and dogs entering ACCT Philly in 2017 survived, compared with only 11% in 2005. The number of animals entering the shelter has declined sharply as well: approximately 18,000 dogs and cats were taken into ACCT Philly in 2017, compared to over 30,000 as recently as 2011 – a 40% drop.

Coalition members have agreed to take specific steps to continue increasing the survival rate of animals in Philadelphia’s shelters, and to reduce the number of pets who land in shelters in the first place. Among them are prioritizing the intake and rescue of vulnerable pets within Philadelphia to alleviate the burden of open-admission shelters in the city; coordinating efforts to use and mobilize resources where most needed; making life-long commitments to animals transported from regions outside of Philadelphia, regardless of time passed since adoption; and more.

For more information about the Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition, including a list of participating organizations, visit: www.nokillphilly.org.

About the Animal Care & Control Team Philly (ACCT Philly)

ACCT Philly is the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, serving the City of Philadelphia by contract. ACCT Philly manages the city’s animal shelter facility in North Philadelphia handling over 19,000 animals, from dogs and cats, to small animals, reptiles, birds and wildlife, annually. ACCT Philly is open each and every day of the year for pet adoptions. ACCT Philly’s mission is to provide shelter, care and life-saving efforts for homeless, abandoned, and abused animals and protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Philadelphia, providing a benefit to all of the citizens of the City regardless of race or economic status. More information at www.acctphilly.org.

About the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia’s homeless and at-risk animals. PAWS is the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of low-cost, basic veterinary care for pet owners and rescue organizations that cannot otherwise access or afford it. Through its three no-kill shelters, foster care network, and special events, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals each year. PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every healthy and treatable pet is guaranteed a home. For more information, please visit www.phillypaws.org.