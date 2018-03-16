Mayor Announces Three Upcoming Complete Street Projects

Mayor Kenney and Deputy Managing Director Michael Carroll applaud the approval by City Council of three Complete Streets projects that will increase safety for pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists.

The Race Street Safety Project at Franklin Square, the Torresdale Avenue Pennypack Connector Project, and Island and Enterprise Avenue Repaving and Roadway Reconfiguration Project will increase pedestrian amenities in theChinatown, Upper Holmesburg, and Eastwick neighborhoods, respectively.

Each project was heard and favorably recommended by the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Streets and Services and then given final approval by Council. The projects were led in tandem by the Office of Transportation & Infrastructure Systems (oTIS) and the Streets Department.

“Our office worked very closely with the City Council members Henon, Johnson, and Squilla.” Deputy Managing Director for oTIS, Michael Carroll, said. “These projects demonstrate a commitment to safer streets by the City, Council, community groups and the neighbors they represent.”

The Race Street Safety Project at Franklin Square will alter the roadway configuration between 8th and 5th Streets to shorten the pedestrian crossing distance across Race Street for more comfortable access to Franklin Square, provide a parking protected bicycle lane between 8th and 6th Streets, and calm vehicle speeds and decrease weaving vehicles by eliminated a vehicle lane between 8th and 6th Streets. oTIS worked closely with adjacent property owners, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, and Councilman Squilla on the project, which is funded by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and may be installed in early 2019.

The Torresdale Avenue Pennypack Connector Project will provide a new on-road link in the Pennypack Trail by way of a new trail crossing on Torresdale Avenue and a two-way protected bicycle lane for approximately 800’ between two segments of the trail. Torresdale Avenue is currently a barrier for trail users and the new crossing and link will encourage use of the easternmost portion of the 11-mile trail and Pennypack on the Delaware Park. oTIS worked closely with the Upper Holmesburg and Holmesburg Civic Associations, Councilman Bobby Henon, and the Friends of the Pennypack Park on the project, which is funded by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and may be installed in early 2019.

The repaving and roadway reconfiguration project on Island and Enterprise Avenues is adjacent to PHL International Airport. The roadways serve the adjacent airport services and industrial area, Fort Mifflin on the Delaware, and the I-95 on-ramp on Enterprise Avenue. “My priority is making city streets safe and inclusive,” said 2nd District Councilman Kenyatta Johnson. “This reconfiguration project is the result of collaboration between my office, oTIS, the Airport, and community and advocacy groups to improve street safety for all in Eastwick.”

This section of Island Avenue is identified as a Vision Zero High Injury Network roadway, which sees a high number of fatalities and serious injuries due to traffic crashes. The project will eliminate a vehicle lane in each direction and add a shoulder and bicycle lane to both Enterprise Avenue and Island Avenue to encourage slower vehicle speeds and provide a space for pedestrians and bicyclists in the roadway. The project will be done with repaving within the next paving season.

A map of these projects can be found here. More information about each project can be found at http://www.phillyotis.com/p ortfolio-item/complete-streets / or by contacting Jeannette Brugger, Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator at jeannette.brugger@phila.gov .