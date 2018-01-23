Mayor’s Statement on the Eagles’ Victory in NFC Championship

Mayor Kenney offered this statement after the Eagles victory over the Vikings in tonight’s NFC Championship:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to Jeffrey Lurie, Christina Weiss Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, and all the coaches, players and staff of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles! It’s been an amazing season, and we are thrilled beyond words that there is still one very big game to go. I know fans of all ages, from all corners of this great city, are bursting with excitement, and I ask Philadelphians to enjoy the team’s Super Bowl berth in a safe and respectful way. Let’s celebrate with the same pride in our City that the players have shown throughout this astonishing season.”