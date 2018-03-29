Established in 1976, and situated on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, the National Museum of American Jewish History is the only Museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience.

The NMAJH was originally founded by the members of historic Congregation Mikveh Israel (established in 1740 and known as the “Synagogue of the American Revolution”). Today, the Synagogue and Museum share a building located one block directly north of the site of the new NMAJH building now under construction.

The Museum has long been a vital component in the cultural life of Philadelphia.

During the course of its history, the NMAJH has attracted a broad regional audience to its public programs, while exploring American Jewish identity through lectures, panel discussions, authors’ talks, films, children activities, theater, and music.

The Museum has displayed more than a hundred exhibitions in its first three decades-plus of existence. As the repository of the largest collection of Jewish Americans in the world, with more than 25,000 objects, the NMAJH has developed extensive institutional experience in preservation, conservation and collections management supporting the fulfillment of its mission to preserve the material culture of American Jews.

By focusing on the particular experiences of one ethnic group and its relationship with the larger society, the Museum illuminates ethnicity in American life. Its location at the birthplace of American liberty is ideal for an institution that celebrates the freedoms that have made it possible for Jewish Americans to flourish.

Hours

Monday – Thursday 10am – 5pm

Friday 10am – 3pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Noon – 5pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day, New Years Day and for all major Jewish holidays

Admission to the museum is currently free.

Become a Member today and support the new museum.