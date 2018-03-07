Philadelphia Activates the Emergency Operations Center for Snow Storm

The City of Philadelphia’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated at 7 a.m. this morning to monitor the winter nor’easter that is expected to produce periods of heavy precipitation in the city.

A full EOC activation brings together city agencies and partners in one room and allows for real-time resource and information sharing, problem solving, and a coordination of city services.

Agencies staffing the EOC include the Office of Emergency Management, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia Streets Department, Parks and Recreation, Department of Licenses and Inspections, Department of Public Property, SEPTA, PennDOT, PECO, Philadelphia Water Department, Philadelphia Gas Works, Fleet Services, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Philadelphia Parking Authority, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. issued a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect through 3.a.m. Thursday. Possible snowfall accumulation ranges between 8 to 12 inches, with heaviest snowfall occurring mid-morning through this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are forecast to occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Heavy, wet snow is expected to impact travel by reducing visibility and causing slippery conditions. It is a concern for causing power outages.

Heavy, wet snow that sits on trees may bring them down on power lines or property. If a tree falls during a storm and poses a safety threat, the public should call 9-1-1. Otherwise, call 3-1-1. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don’t pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed later so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events. If a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO’s emergency line: 1-800-841-4141.

Tuesday, the City announced a Snow Emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m.this morning. A Snow Emergency requires vehicles to be clear of snow emergency routes so Streets Department can safely plow streets. Also discussed were preparations for the storm along with effects such as closures and adjustments to city services and mass transit.