The City of Philadelphia is proud to honor the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles with a parade this Thursday, February 8, starting at 11am, along a route that will stretch from the Lincoln Financial Field stadium complex to the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The parade route has been planned with the safety and security of fans in mind. Tremendous crowds are expected, and we urge everyone attending the parade to celebrate safely and respectfully in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.

The City, SEPTA and public safety related agencies will provide consistent and up-to-date information via ReadyPhiladelphia and social media. The City urges everyone to stay informed by signing up for free text alerts. Simply text ReadyEagles to 888-777 to enroll.

To customize your text alerts, or to receive email alerts, visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website www.phila.gov/ready.

Follow the city for updates via the following channels:

Twitter: @PhiladelphiaGov

Instagram: @CityofPhiladelphia

Facebook: City of Philadelphia

Parade Activities & Information

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade will step off from Broad Street and Pattison Avenue at 11:00AM, on Thursday, February 8, traveling northbound on Broad Street to S. Penn Square, westbound on S. Penn Square to 15th Street, northbound on 15th Street to JFK Blvd., westbound on JFK Blvd. to 16th Street, northbound on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, westbound on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval, terminating at Philadelphia Museum of Art apron.

A formal program will take place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting at 1:00PM. Video screens and other attractions will be placed along the parade route.

NBC10 is the official broadcast partner for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII Championship Celebration. NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide extensive multi-platform coverage of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles parade. The celebration will air live on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia and stream on NBC10.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com

Public Safety Information

The perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.

Throughout the event, the City will provide a strong presence of law enforcement and emergency medical services. City personnel and Eagles officials will utilize a network of prevention and response services, which will be integrated, mobile and in constant communication.

The public can do their part by using common sense. If you are attending the parade, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, supervision of children and wearing comfortable attire. Be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will staff medic (EMS) tents at the following locations:

24th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (south side)

21st Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (north side)

Take missing or lost persons to either of the medic tent locations listed above or notify a Philadelphia Police Officer immediately.

Alpha-numeric “location markers” are posted along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to clearly and easily identify a location or section (by letter and number, example: CD-1) to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency.

Smoking is not permitted on any Parks & Recreation property including, but limited to, buildings, playgrounds, ice or skating rinks, fields or courts, pools, picnic areas, walking areas and parking lots.

Road Closures

Significant travel delays can be expected on the date of the event, and implementation of additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

The full set of closures on the parade route and in the immediate vicinity are scheduled to be implemented by 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 8th. The full extent of these closures will be in place until approximately 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 8th, with all roads open in time for the AM rush hour on Friday, February 9th. A detailed list of closures and restrictions by date is listed below.

Tuesday, February 6 & Wednesday, February 7

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10:00AM-3:00PMand 6:00PM- 10:00PM on Tuesday, February 6th and Wednesday, February 7th. This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

Thursday, February 8

The following streets will be closed according to the schedules listed below.

5:00AM until approximately 6:00PM:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow

Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street Mt. Vernon Street Green Street Judson Street Brandywine Street



9:00AM until approximately 6:00PM:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street

15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

10:00AM until approximately 6:00PM:

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street

Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

12:00PM until approximately 9:00PM:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6:00PM on Thursday, February 8th into the overnight hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to the AM rush hour on Friday, February 9th.

Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street, and elsewhere along the parade route, as early as conditions allow on Thursday, February 8th.

On-Street Parking Restrictions

Temporary no parking restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6:00PM on Wednesday, February 7th. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6:00PM on Thursday, February 8th. A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

Please obey all “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade, Thursday, February 8th, 2018. Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking will be enforced. The Impoundment Lot located at 2501 Weccacoe Avenue will stay open until midnight on Wednesday for the release of vehicles. No vehicles will be released on Thursday.

Individuals with hearings scheduled on Thursday should contact the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication at 888-591-3636 to schedule a new hearing date. The unclaimed vehicle auction scheduled for Thursday on the 2500 block of S. Swanson Street will be rescheduled for a later date.

Bicycle Lane Detours

During the parade, several bicycle lanes along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets in the vicinity will be inaccessible. Cyclists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.

There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday, February 8th. Westbound travel on the Schuylkill Travel will terminate at Paine Skate Park.

Public Transportation and Off-Street Parking

SEPTA will be implementing a special parade day public transportation plan to ensure the safe arrival and departure of event goers on Thursday, February 8th. Details can be found at www.septa.org.

SEPTA Customer Service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade, visit www.septa.org or call 215-580-7800, and www.njtransit.org or call 973-275-5555.

If driving into Center City is necessary, commercial off-street parking lots and garages conveniently are located near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street and the stadium complex. Contact individual facilities in advance for rates and availability, or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website at www.philapark.org for a list of parking options.

Trash Collections

Normal residential trash and recycling collection will be suspended on Thursday, February 8th. The Streets Department will operate on a holiday schedule and will be delayed by one day. Residents with a normal collection day on Thursday should place their trash and recycling curbside on Friday, February 9th.

Local Businesses and Institutions

Visitors are encouraged to contact or visit the websites of individual businesses and institutions to determine hours of operation on Thursday, February 8th.

Emergency Weather Alerts & Additional Information

Residents and businesses can keep informed about developing Eagles information from the City, including transit and public safety details, with free ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts. Simply text ReadyEagles to 888-777 to enroll. To customize your text or email alerts, visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website www.phila.gov/ready. For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, click HERE to read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.