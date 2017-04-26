Philly Celebrates Jazz WRTI Listening Session With Jazz Pianist Orrin Evans 

The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, in partnership with public radio station 90.1 WRTI, presents a live listening session with internationally-renowned jazz pianist Orrin Evans. WRTI’s Jeff Duperon will interview pianist Orrin Evans about his career in jazz and current projects and will accompany their conversation with the playing of Evans’ recordings. This intimate, hour-long conversation will be conducted in front of an audience in the Art Gallery at City Hall and recorded for future broadcast. This Philly Celebrates Jazz WRTI Listening Session is a part of the Philly Celebrates Jazz Community Series, which also features free performances, film screenings, and dance classes produced by OACCE that are held across the city in libraries, recreation centers, older adult centers, and schools.

This year marks the City’s 7th annual celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. Philly Celebrates Jazz (PCJ) led by the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy raises public awareness of the jazz heritage of the city, along with the vibrant jazz scene that thrives to this day through a month-long celebration of jazz. This year PCJ features over 200 events including the Philly Celebrates Jazz Community Jazz Series. For the schedule of events and latest news about Philly Celebrates Jazz, visit:

http://www.CreativePHL.org/ jazz, Facebook.com/CreativePHL and on Twitter @CreativePHL and Instagram @CreativePHL, and follow #PhillyCelebratesJazz.