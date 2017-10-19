Philly Free Streets Announces New Sponsor, Programs, and More!

Saturday, October 28

8am to 1pm

Preparations for this month’s Philly Free Streets are gearing up, with new programming, a new sponsor, and growing excitement in the neighborhoods along the 7-mile round trip car-free route.On, from, people will be invited to walk, bike, or stroll between S. 3rd & Chestnut to N. 5th & Indiana. This route will create a car-free connection between Philadelphia’s Historical District several diverse neighborhoods, then north to El Centro de Oro (“The Golden Block”) in the Fairhill neighborhood of North Philadelphia.

This year’s car-free route will include four themed activity zones:

Independence – S. 3rd & Chestnut in Philadelphia’s Historic District

Green City – N. 3rd & Thompson / Germantown – A sustainability-themed zone

Vision Zero Safety Zone – N. 5th & Germantown – A traffic safety-themed zone where kids and parents are invited to complete a “Passport to Safety”

Flavor of the Barrio – N. 5th & Indiana – A zone celebrating Philadelphia’s Latino arts and culture

Additional programming between the zones will also be offered. Mural Arts Philadelphia partnered with Philly Free Streets and will be painting pop-up, temporary pedestrian plazas along the route, and much more.

“This year’s car-free route passes through diverse Philadelphia neighborhoods,” said Charlotte Castle, Vision Zero & Neighborhood Coordinator at the Office of Complete Streets. “Throughout the planning process, community members have been invited to the table, and their contributions are invaluable to our efforts.” Community-led activities will be organized by our partners at Taller Puertorriqueño, HACE, Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM), and more.

The City of Philadelphia also is pleased to announce Inspire as a new sponsor to Philly Free Streets. Inspire is a Philadelphia-based clean energy company that strives to make every home a smart home, powered by clean energy.

“Inspire is honored to be a part of such an impact-focused event,” said Liz Ludwig, our Chief Marketing & Product Officer. “Both Inspire and the City of Philadelphia are committed to addressing the climate change challenge, and we hope this partnership is one that propels our collective mission forward.”

“We are thrilled Inspire approached Philly Free Streets,” said Kelley Yemen, Director of Complete Streets. “The active transportation options—walking and biking—that Philly Free Streets promotes contribute to the health of neighborhoods. Not only does walking and biking promote personal health through active lifestyles, but they are zero-emission transportation options that promote health of our city.”

Another new aspect of this year’s Philly Free Streets is that people traveling the route are asked to use the street as if it were a two-way street, with bi-directional people-powered traffic. Slower “traffic” should keep right of their lane, while people on wheels should keep left. People on wheels should keep a safe speed—take time to enjoy the experience and to take in the sights!

Led by the Managing Director’s Office of Transportation & Infrastructure Systems (oTIS), Philly Free Streets highlights active transportation options, as well as neighborhood walkability and its positive impacts on public health, the environment, business, and the community. The October 2017 Philly Free Streets program is generously sponsored by Visit PHILADELPHIA, AARP Pennsylvania, and Inspire. Additional support has been generously provided by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

For more information regarding Philly Free Streets, including information regarding the event and volunteer opportunities, go to www.phillyfreestreets.com.