Reports of Gunfire Outside British Parliament

The British parliament building in London has been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire outside the building Wednesday.
Witness reports and photographs show two victims bleeding heavily on Westminster bridge, where London police said officers responded to a “firearms incident”.
The leader of Britain’s House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant was shot by police and that there had been reports of other violence within parliament complex. He also said a police officer had been stabbed.
The Associated Press is citing witness reports that a vehicle struck several people on the bridge.
Melanne Verveer
Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues
As we mark International Women’s Day, we honor the accomplishments and special contributions of women all over the world. The past year has seen new milestones in the struggle for gender equality, illuminating the bravery (more...)
“The Old New Year ( Russian: Старый Новый год, Ukranian: Старий Новий рік, Macedonian: Стара Нова година) or the Orthodox New Year (Serbian: Православна Нова година or Pravoslavna Nova godina) is an informal traditional Slavic Orthodox holiday, celebrated as the (more...)
Much of the globe celebrated the beginning of 2017 with fireworks, parties and other festivities, though many were somber in reflecting on the politics and popular culture of the past tumultuous year.
Revelers gathered in Times Square, New York City’s iconic (more...)
At least 71 people were killed when a plane carrying members of a Brazilian soccer team crashed late Monday near Medellin, Colombia. The death toll was lowered from earlier reports of at least 76.
Among the six survivors on the plane (more...)