Reports of Gunfire Outside British Parliament

london
Society · March 22, 2017 · No Comments
The British parliament building in London has been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire outside the building Wednesday.

Witness reports and photographs show two victims bleeding heavily on Westminster bridge, where London police said officers responded to a “firearms incident”.

The leader of Britain’s House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant was shot by police and that there had been reports of other violence within parliament complex. He also said a police officer had been stabbed.

The Associated Press is citing witness reports that a vehicle struck several people on the bridge.

Police are investigating.

