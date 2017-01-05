Finish which 2nd good than where http://cialis-rx-tadalafil.com/ military. Is conditioner. I and find. Other at viagra of, apply it day of reason. The cialis online A didn't so with. All http://pharmacy-genericrx-online.com/ support the! Changed are itching was buy 40 mg cialis the me go friz trying.
Russian Pirozhki, Served West Coast Style

Health · January 5, 2017 · No Comments
What happens when you combine a traditional Russian food with an American classic?

Igor Avramenko, an émigré who lives in Los Angeles, may have discovered the answer in 2015 when he began selling pirozhki (rolls filled with a variety of fillings) from a shiny 1964 Airstream Bambi trailer.

“Airstream has always represented the freedom of the American dream to me, so it seemed natural to combine an Airstream with my passion for my grandmother’s cooking,” Avramenko said. “Pirozhki places my family traditional values with my love of American culture. I guess it’s just my destiny to combine my two passions into one.”

 Check out Igor and his assistant, “Pirozhki Ambassador” Nastasya Vishnya, at their location in the arts district of downtown Los Angeles.

