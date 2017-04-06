Totalny Diktant In Philadelphia

erectile dysfunction These sites will likely be equally smuggling in phony and poor drugs, whereas numbers also display that phony Viagra along with other erection dysfunction drugs are increasingly being smuggled to the nation
For the first time Totalny Diktant in the Russian language takes place in Philadelphia on April 8, 2017 at 15:30, at South Philadelphia Library (700 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145-2392) . dictation”
Registration for the venue takes place on the site totaldict.ru.
Totalny Diktant is an annual educational event held in a form of text dictation for the public. Everyone can participate by attending a local site at announced time and date to take this Russian language test. The text is dictated by a professional philologist or a famous person.
The main purpose of the event is to provide unique opportunity for participants to check their knowledge of the Russian language, thereby promoting the language.
Totalny Diktant was initiated by the Novosibirsk Student Society in the Humanities Department in the 2000s.
Although it started as a small annual event held by a group of students within the University of Novosibirsk, over the past 12 years it gradually has become an international flash mob. In 2014 Totalny Diktant was held in 47 countries (352 cities) and 64,000 people attended the event, whilst other 52,000 people participated on-line by watching the live stream. The official organizer of the event is the Linguistic Competence Fund Totalny Diktant.
In 2017 Totalny Diktan twill be held in 800 cities around the world. 37 Russian cities joined the dictation, as well as 287 foreign ones from 72 countries.
In the last few years, the organisers of Totalny Diktant used dictation texts written by both modern and classical Russian authors, suchas Dmitry Bykov, Zakhar Prilepin, Boris Strugatsky, Dina Rubina, Alexey Ivanov, and others. In 2015, the text was written by Yevgeny Vodolazkin known for his novels «Solov’yov and Rarionov» and «Lavr».
The participation of the Russian Antarctic expedition in Totalny Diktant was of particular importance, as it demonstrated that all six continents hosted the event. Also, Oleg Artemyev, a Russian astronaut and a member of the International Space Station Crew, joined the project in space.
In June of 2016, the Mayor’s Office of Education (MOE) requested applications from pre-K providers who are interested in partnering with the City to create 2,000 affordable, quality pre-K seats in January 2017. Applications closed in early August, with (more...)
With an eye toward increasing access to high quality foreign language programs in the greater DC/MD/VA area, American Councils administers two STARTALK DiscoverSTARTALK this summer: a two-week training track for teachers of Russian as well as a four-week immersion program (more...)
Nadia Green, a 10th grader at Science Leadership Academy of Philadelphia is Delegate of the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, MA on June 29th - July 1st, 2016.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, (more...)
VOA News
Many people who live in the United States are “alarmingly ignorant of America’s history and heritage,” according to a new poll.
The poll found, for example, that 10 percent of American college graduates incorrectly think celebrity television judge Judith Sheindlin, (more...)