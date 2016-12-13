Travel & Leisure Names Philadelphia as a Top Travel Destination

In case you missed it, Philadelphia was named one of Travel and Leisure’s 50 best places to Travel in 2017. Travel and Leisure cited diversity in commercial corridors like East Passyunk Avenue and a Mayor fighting to protect inclusive values as reasons for Philadelphia making the list.

50 Best Places to Travel in 2017

Travel & Leisure // Adam Erace

Philly is coming off a high-profile couple of years, between hosting Pope Francis and the DNC and being the first U.S. city inducted into the Organization of World Heritage Cities. Bathed in that ego-boosting afterglow, America’s birthplace is adding hotel options from brands like Four Seasons, W, SLS, and Study, and debuting its new Museum of the American Revolution this spring. The young population here is growing at a faster rate than any other major city, and tidy residential neighborhoods like East Passyunk are being diversified. Here, the old guard sipping homemade limoncello at the Sicilian social club shares sidewalk seating with the double-IPA enthusiasts at the craft-beer boutique next door, while across the street, two young female sommeliers have put together thrilling lists of skin-fermented Malvasia, Breton cider, and quirky Canary Island reds at hot spots Townsend and ITV. Around the corner, the succulent slow-cooked lamb tacos at South Philly Barbacoa come with a side of social justice: owners Cristina Martinez and Ben Miller are staunch activists for undocumented workers’ rights (Martinez is open about her own undocumented status). And the new mayor is on their side as well—he’s fighting to protect Philly as a sanctuary city. —Adam Erace