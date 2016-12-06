Trump Slams Boeing for Pricey Air Force One Upgrade

President-elect Donald Trump criticized Boeing for charging the U.S. government $4 billion for the 747 Air Force One airplane future American presidents will fly on.

In a tweet Trump wrote: ” Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!”

“I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number,” he said. “We want Boeing to make a lot of money, but not that much money.”

“The Boeing 747-8 is the only aircraft manufactured in the United States (that), when fully missionized, meets the necessary capabilities established to execute the presidential support mission, while reflecting the office of the president of the United States of America consistent with the national public interest,” Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said in 2015.

So far the Air Force has budgeted $2.9 billion through 2021 for two new Air Force Ones. They’ll replace the aging pair of blue, white and polished aluminum 747-200Bs currently serving the President.

“The Air Force provides the president with safe and reliable air transportation with high levels of security and communication capability as the alternate airborne White House,” Deborah Lee James added. “This platform will meet the requirements necessary to provide that level of service for future presidents.”

Boeing says it currently has an Air Force One contract worth $170 million. It allows "to help determine the capabilities of these complex military aircraft that serve the unique requirements of the President of the United States."