Update on Fire at 3rd & Chestnut Streets

Officials with the Department of Licenses and Inspections today provided the following update in the wake of the fire on the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

239 Chestnut Street has been declared imminently dangerous. The owner of the property has been ordered to remove the fire escape, in order to lessen the stress on the building at the upper floor levels. Eventually the building will have to be demolished. Officials, however, do hope to be able to save the historic cast iron facade of the building.

237 Chestnut Street has been declared unsafe as a result of structural damage at the 5th floor level. L&I believes, however, that the building can be repaired and will not need to be demolished.

Displaced residents are reminded that they should call their building or property managers for updates from L&I. Do not call 911 for updates.