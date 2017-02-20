Welcome To Alcatraz: One Of the Largest Microgrids In the United States

http://viagraonlineusa24h.com/ These websites are likely to be both smuggling and trafficking in fake and low-quality meds, where as stats also display that fake Viagra as well as other erectile dysfunction medications are being smuggled into the nation
Microgrids are small-scale electricity grids that can power everything from university campuses in urban settings to buildings in hard-to-reach neighborhoods — like Alcatraz Island, in the San Francisco Bay.
Alcatraz is famous for its high-security penitentiary. In its day, during the 30 years it was open in the mid-20th century, Alcatraz housed some of America’s most dangerous criminals. The prisoners are long gone, but today Alcatraz Island is a popular California tourist destination. And it has gained new fame for having one of the largest microgrids in the United States.
The Alcatraz microgrid is a hybrid system that utilizes both solar and diesel power. Solar panels generate electricity that is fed to storage batteries and power inverters. When the batteries run down, diesel generators kick in, recharging them until the sun comes out and the solar panels can take over.
Since its 2012 installation, the microgrid has reduced fuel consumption by 45 percent, big savings for the National Park Service, which manages the island. It also greatly reduced carbon emissions in the bay.
That’s a good thing for the wildlife on the island. Alcatraz was named by Spanish explorers after a type of seabird that once nested there.
VOA News
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning alerting U.S. citizens to the to the risk of potential terrorist attacks throughout Europe, targeting major events, tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and transportation.
The Travel Alert that expires on August (more...)
Philadelphia may bristle at the suggestion. But a resolution before the Massachusetts General Court proclaims Quincy, Mass. the Most Patriotic City in America, citing a uniquely powerful list of historic landmarks and contributions to American history from the 1700s through (more...)
VISIT PHILADELPHIA®Annual Report Shows Record Visitation Numbers
the VISIT PHILADELPHIA® annual report demonstrates the importance of the region’s travel and tourism industry, responsible for $10.4 billion in economic impact in 2014 alone. The report is downloadable at visitphilly.com/annualreport.
“Greater Philadelphia’s tourism (more...)
The United States is forecasting a 4 percent average annual growth in tourism over the next six years, with 73.9 million foreign travelers expected to visit the country in 2014 alone.
Under Secretary of Commerce Stefan Selig announced the (more...)