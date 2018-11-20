Trump Grants Pardons to Turkeys Peas and Carrots

VOA

In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table.

Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys – a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots – will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota. First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

Favorable weather is helping get the Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start.

By midday Tuesday, just a few dozen flights had been canceled around the U.S. That’s fewer cancellations than many regular travel days.

The AAA auto club predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.

Looking at a longer, 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts that a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year. That’s more than 2.5 million per day.